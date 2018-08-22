Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 7: John Abraham film continues to perform well

Satyamev Jayate box office collection day 7: John Abraham’s film chugs along. Satyamev Jayate box office collection day 7: John Abraham’s film chugs along.

Action drama Satyameva Jayate continues to impress the audience. The John Abraham starrer has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and is expected to say strong despite entering the weekdays. In fact, the film will benefit from the Eid holiday on Wednesday despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Gold.

John’s film had started its box office journey with Rs 20.52 crore on August 15. Till the end of the extended weekend, the Milaap Zaveri directorial recorded Rs 56.91 crore at the box office.

Satyameva Jayate revolves around a ruthless vigilante Veer and his upright cop brother DCP Shivansh Rathod. Apart from John, the film stars National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee and debutant Aisha Sharma.

While the audience has lauded the film, Satyameva Jayate received mixed reviews from critics. Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review that the “John Abraham film revives forgotten horrors of 80s B-grade cinema.”

“We can get why Abraham is in this film: he’s done this kind of movie before, and this looks like an extension, all bulging biceps and flaring nostrils, and using hands and legs against the enemy. He does action well: you believe when a tyre is split by those muscled arms. But what possessed the excellent Bajpayee, who can lift a film just by his presence, to do this?” the review read.

However, despite such reviews, the film has managed to become one of the biggest openers of the year so far.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd