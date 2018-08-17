Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 2: John Abraham film gives competition to Gold

Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 2: John Abraham’s film to earn well. Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 2: John Abraham’s film to earn well.

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate is giving good competition to Akshay Kumar’s Gold despite the clash. The audience is showering love on the Milap Zaveri’s directorial in which John gets back into his angry young man avatar. Both the films released on Independence Day. While Akshay’s film earned Rs 25.25 crore, John’s film is not far away with Rs 20.52 crore collection on day one. The film, which introduces Aisha Sharma, is expected to continue its good run over the weekend.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned that the film is doing extremely well at the single screens. “#SatyamevaJayate springs a BIG SURPRISE… Plexes are good, but single screens are ROCKING,” he mentioned in a tweet.

Earlier, John had remarked that Gold and Satyameva Jayate won’t compete but complement each other. He said, “I think there is enough space for two big films on a holiday. It’s not competing. We are complementing each other. We would love if people go and see Satyameva Jayate and we would be absolutely happy if people go and see Gold.”

TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Day biz…

1. #Sanju ₹ 34.75 cr

2. #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr

3. #Gold ₹ 25.25 cr

4. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

5. #SatyamevaJayate ₹ 20.52 cr

India biz.

Hindi films… Hollywood films not included. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

#SatyamevaJayate springs a BIG SURPRISE… Plexes are good, but single screens are ROCKING… Wed ₹ 20.52 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

Also read | Satyameva Jayate movie review: The John Abraham film revives forgotten horrors of 80s B-grade cinema

However, The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta was not impressed by Satyameva Jayate. She mentioned in her review, “The film takes its objective very seriously indeed. We are shown stacks of wood, kerosene cans and matchsticks, and burning human flesh, over and over and over again. And again, just in case we’d forgotten. There was a time, in the 70s and 80s, when B grade cinema embraced this theme—weeding out corruption with extreme violence– with enthusiasm. Satyameva Jayate brings it all back, with all its dialogue-baazi, and relentless background music, piling one improbable, cliché-ridden sequence upon another.”

