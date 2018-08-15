Satyameva Jayate box office prediction: John Abraham film to earn Rs 10 crore on opening day

Satyameva Jayate will clash with Gold at the box office. Satyameva Jayate will clash with Gold at the box office.

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold at the box office on August 15. While Gold is a sports drama, Satyameva Jayate is a typical Bollywood masala entertainer packed with a lot of action, drama and romance. And, this makes it a potential earner at the box office this weekend.

“Satyameva Jayate is a masala entertainer. It is expected to earn Rs 10 crore on its opening day. The film is releasing in over 2000 screens,” said trade analyst Girish Johar.

On being asked if the release of Gold will have an impact on Satyameva Jayate’s performance at the ticket counters, he added, “I don’t think it will be affected since both the films belong to different genres and have a different audience. Gold caters to the multiplex audience whereas Satyameva Jayate being a complete action-masala entertainer will find its audience in B and C towns. However, the better one will surge ahead on the weekend. Also, both the films might benefit from the Eid holiday in the following week.”

But one factor which might affect the film’s earnings adversely is its certification. Satyameva Jayate has got an A certificate from the censor board. “The A certificate will restrict the audience of the John Abraham film as it’s a national holiday and generally a day of family outings for many,” suggested Johar.

Apart from John Abraham, Satyameva Jayate also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma.

