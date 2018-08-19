Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 4: The John Abraham starrer has struck gold at the B.O

Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 4: The John Abraham film has minted Rs 37.62 crore till now Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 4: The John Abraham film has minted Rs 37.62 crore till now

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate has been having a great run at the box office. The action-drama has earned Rs 37.62 crore so far.

The movie had an Independence day release, which seems to have benefited it greatly. The actioner had released along with Akshay Kumar ‘s Gold, and both films have set the cash registers ringing since the opening day itself, which is definitely good news for Bollywood.

While Satyameva Jayate might have won hearts of the audience, it has failed to evoke a similar response from film critics. The Indian Express’ critic Shubhra Gupta gave one-and-a-half-stars to the movie in her review.

“An effective vigilante film has its guilty pleasures: who doesn’t like a bad guy come to a worse end? But not when the plot offers creaky tropes, and revives all the forgotten horrors of this kind of movie, where you dispense good taste in the pursuit of hoots and whistles. There’s so much gore that even hardened viewers may flinch, and there’s something entirely gratuitous about characters being made to mouth thunderous lines against people taking the law in their hands, and then showing humans being burnt and beaten. Some of the lines are in cringingly poor taste. ‘Pata lagao uski koi rakhail hai ki nahin’, thunders Bajpayee’s character. A toaster is used to make ghastly jokes about a guy who’s been burnt to a cinder. Macabre jokes work only when you do them well: here, they don’t land, because the whole thing is so inept,” a section of her review read.

Satyameva Jayate follows the story of a vigilante (John Abraham). The movie has been directed by Milap Zaveri.

