Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 9: John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee film is unstoppable

John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma starrer Satyameva Jayate is unstoppable at the Indian box office. The film deals with the issue of corruption and molestation. The Milap Zaveri directorial has earned over Rs 70 crore.

Director Milap shared a post on Twitter which suggested that the film made a collection of Rs 6.67 crore on the mid-week holiday for Eid al-Adha. A collection of Rs 2.50 crore is expected on Thursday.

T-Series also tweeted, “#SatyamevaJayate rises tall and races ahead with total Box Office collections of Rs.71.13 crores till date. Ab Beimaan Pitega, Corruption Mitega! http://m.p-y.tm/satya @zmilap @TheJohnAbraham @BajpayeeManoj @EmmayEntertain @nikkhiladvani @itsBhushanKumar @aishasharma25”

Milap also shared a click from Satyameva Jayate sets and wrote, “The two pillars of #SatyamevaJayate @TheJohnAbraham and @BajpayeeManoj The two men who stood by me and gave me the chance to prove myself. I’m so grateful to audiences who made #SatyamevaJayate the biggest hit for both of them! 🙏.”

What an amazing pic! The two pillars of #SatyamevaJayate @TheJohnAbraham and @BajpayeeManoj The two men who stood by me and gave me the chance to prove myself. I’m so grateful to audiences who made #SatyamevaJayate the biggest hit for both of them! 🙏 https://t.co/VxFiMRYSwk — Milap (@zmilap) August 23, 2018

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, the film was an Independence day release. Satyameva Jayate, despite the tough competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Gold, has remained consistent at the box office.

