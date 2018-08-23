Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 8: John Abraham’s film is enjoying a smooth run

Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 8: There’s no stopping that John Abraham and Aisha Sharma starrer. Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 8: There’s no stopping that John Abraham and Aisha Sharma starrer.

Satyameva Jayate, starring John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma, is enjoying a smooth run at the box office. The Milap Zaveri directorial has managed to pull audiences to theatres, despite the tough competition from Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. Satyameva Jayate recently crossed the Rs 50 crore mark and the collection has remained consistent.

Milap on Wednesday tweeted, “Credit for the success of #SatyamevaJayate goes to @TheJohnAbraham @BajpayeeManoj @aishasharma25 @AmrutaOfficial ALL the actors/technicians @nikkhiladvani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @itsBhushanKumar @vinodbhanu @shivchanana @shivamchanana @TSeries @EmmayEntertain n AUDIENCE 🙏.”

Satyameva Jayate has received mixed reviews. Some critics have excoriated it for too much violence and gore. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars. Her review of Satyameva Jayate read, “The film takes its objective very seriously indeed. We are shown stacks of wood, kerosene cans and matchsticks, and burning human flesh, over and over and over again. And again, just in case we’d forgotten. There was a time, in the 70s and 80s, when B grade cinema embraced this theme—weeding out corruption with extreme violence– with enthusiasm. Satyameva Jayate brings it all back, with all its dialogue-baazi, and relentless background music, piling one improbable, cliché-ridden sequence upon another.”

Model Aisha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Satyameva Jayate and she earlier said that working with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee was a great learning experience.

Satyameva Jayate deals with the issue of corruption and molestation and Aisha says cinema often derives inspiration from real life. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment, the film was an Independence day release.

