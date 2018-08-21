Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 6: John Abraham’s film chugs along

Satyameva Jayate box office collection day 6: Satyameva Jayate has only one competition – Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Satyameva Jayate box office collection day 6: Satyameva Jayate has only one competition – Akshay Kumar’s Gold.

John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyameva Jayate has earned Rs 56.91 crore in five days. A Milap Milan Zaveri directorial, Satyameva Jayate is a vigilante drama. John plays the role of Veer Rathod, a ruthless vigilante, while Bajpayee plays the role of a cop, DCP Shivansh Rathod.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the latest box office figures of Satyameva Jayate on his Twitter account. He said, “#SatyamevaJayate packs a STRONG *extended* opening weekend total… Went downhill on Day 2, but remained consistent from Day 3 to Day 5… Weekdays biz is crucial… Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr, Fri 9.18 cr, Sat 9.03 cr, Sun 10.26 cr. Total: ₹ 56.91 cr. India biz.”

Satyameva Jayate has received mixed critical reviews. Some critics have excoriated it for too much violence and gore. The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta too was not impressed by Satyameva Jayate. She mentioned in her 2.5 star review, “The film takes its objective very seriously indeed. We are shown stacks of wood, kerosene cans and matchsticks, and burning human flesh, over and over and over again. And again, just in case we’d forgotten. There was a time, in the 70s and 80s, when B grade cinema embraced this theme—weeding out corruption with extreme violence– with enthusiasm. Satyameva Jayate brings it all back, with all its dialogue-baazi, and relentless background music, piling one improbable, cliché-ridden sequence upon another.”

#SatyamevaJayate packs a STRONG *extended* opening weekend total… Went downhill on Day 2, but remained consistent from Day 3 to Day 5… Weekdays biz is crucial… Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr, Fri 9.18 cr, Sat 9.03 cr, Sun 10.26 cr. Total: ₹ 56.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2018

Satyameva Jayate has only one competition – Akshay Kumar’s Gold. But both films are doing a great job at the box office. Both released on August 15 and earned big. The second day of both movies saw colossal drops but since then they seem to have recovered and had a superb weekend. It remains to be seen whether John Abraham’s stardom is enough to drive Satyameva Jayate through the week.

