Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 5: The John Abraham film sailing along nicely

John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyameva Jayate is performing marvellously well at the box office. After four days, it has earned Rs Rs 46.65 crore. Released on Independence Day (August 15), Satyameva Jayate’s collections do not seem to have been affected much by Akshay Kumar’s sports drama Gold.

Satyameva Jayate revolves a ruthless vigilante Veer (John) and his upright cop brother DCP Shivansh Rathod (Bajpayee). The Milap Milan Zaveri directorial has received mixed to negative reviews, with most of the criticism going towards the excessive gore and violence.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a negative review to Satyameva Jayate. She said, “An effective vigilante film has its guilty pleasures: who doesn’t like a bad guy come to a worse end? But not when the plot offers creaky tropes, and revives all the forgotten horrors of this kind of movie, where you dispense good taste in the pursuit of hoots and whistles. There’s so much gore that even hardened viewers may flinch, and there’s something entirely gratuitous about characters being made to mouth thunderous lines against people taking the law in their hands, and then showing humans being burnt and beaten.”

A national holiday release may give a solid beginning, but it does not guarantee future success. Satyameva Jayate, however, is on a roll, and this might be because of limited options Indian movie-going public has right now. After a bad phase for Bollywood that saw three decent-sized releases – Mulk, Karwaan and Fanney Khan – underperforming, the Hindi film industry has got its mojo back. Satyamev Jayate’s fortunes should continue to rise on Sunday.

