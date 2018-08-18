Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 3: Will John Abraham’s film recover?

Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 3: John Abraham’s film saw a fantastic start. Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 3: John Abraham’s film saw a fantastic start.

Satyameva Jayate is one of two films that tried to cash in on the Independence Day holiday, with the other being Akshay Kumar’s Gold. And both films shared big pieces of the pie. Satyameva Jayate, starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, had a great start, earning Rs 20.52 crore, but saw a decline on the second day, taking home Rs 7.92 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the latest box office figures of Satyameva Jayate on Twitter. He wrote, “#SatyamevaJayate saw a big dip on Day 2… Expected to show an upward trend today [Day 3]… Single screens/mass belt remains strong… Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 28.44 cr. India biz.”

Satyameva Jayate is an action film about a hooded vigilante, Veer (John Abraham) with a particularly ruthless brand of justice. He goes about setting fire to corrupt cops. Manoj Bajpayee plays Veer’s brother DCP Shivansh Rathod. The film has received mixed critical reception, with most of the criticism going towards the gore and violence. Veer does not seem to have a code, no limit, like other fictional vigilantes do.

#SatyamevaJayate saw a big dip on Day 2… Expected to show an upward trend today [Day 3]… Single screens/mass belt remains strong… Wed 20.52 cr, Thu 7.92 cr. Total: ₹ 28.44 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2018

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a negative review to Satyameva Jayate. She said, “An effective vigilante film has its guilty pleasures: who doesn’t like a bad guy come to a worse end? But not when the plot offers creaky tropes, and revives all the forgotten horrors of this kind of movie, where you dispense good taste in the pursuit of hoots and whistles. There’s so much gore that even hardened viewers may flinch, and there’s something entirely gratuitous about characters being made to mouth thunderous lines against people taking the law in their hands, and then showing humans being burnt and beaten.”

Also read | Satyameva Jayate movie review: The John Abraham film revives forgotten horrors of 80s B-grade cinema

Like with Gold, an Independence Day release worked out well for Satyameva Jayate, though its fall on the second day must have been shocking. But since the weekend is here, makers should not worry for the time being. After that, everything depends on the buzz.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd