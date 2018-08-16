Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 1: John Abraham film to perform well on opening day

Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 1: John Abraham film has not been been received favourably by critics. Satyameva Jayate box office collection Day 1: John Abraham film has not been been received favourably by critics.

John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate, which released on Independence Day, is slated to perform well at the box office, despite a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. The action-drama will earn Rs 10 crore on opening day, according to trade analyst Girish Johar.

“Satyameva Jayate is a masala entertainer. It is expected to earn Rs 10 crore on its opening day. The film is releasing in over 2000 screens,” Johar told indianexpress.com, also adding that the movie’s performance at the box office will not be affected by Akshay Kumar’s film as the movies belong to different genres.

The movie has not been received favourably by critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta giving it one-and-a-half star rating.

“The film takes its objective very seriously indeed. We are shown stacks of wood, kerosene cans and matchsticks, and burning human flesh, over and over and over again. And again, just in case we’d forgotten. There was a time, in the 70s and 80s, when B grade cinema embraced this theme—weeding out corruption with extreme violence– with enthusiasm. Satyameva Jayate brings it all back, with all its dialogue-baazi, and relentless background music, piling one improbable, cliché-ridden sequence upon another,” a section of her review read.

The film’s primary plot revolves around John Abraham’s character, who plays a vigilante who takes it upon himself to bring justice to those who cannot protect themselves. Satyameva Jayate also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Aisha Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

