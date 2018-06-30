With Sanju leading the pack, here are top 5 box office openers of 2018

Sanju collected Rs 34.75 crore at the box office on opening day. Sanju collected Rs 34.75 crore at the box office on opening day.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has earned Rs 34.75 crore on its opening day and that comes as no surprise. Director Rajkumar Hirani has had a terrific record at the box office so far and with Sanju opening to such massive numbers, that too on a non-holiday weekend, Hirani has once again proved that he knows the pulse of the audience.

So far, 2018 has been a good year for Bollywood at the box office. With films like Raazi, PadMan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the audience has been offered films in various genres. With Sanju, the audience gets to see chapters from the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

With Sanju in the lead, here are the top 5 box office openers of 2018:

1. Sanju – Rs 34.75 crore

Sanju has opened to fairly good reviews and with no competition at the ticket counters, the film is expected to cross the 100 crore mark in just a few days. Sanju is the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt and alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Anushka Sharma.

2. Race 3 – Rs 29.17 crore

Salman Khan’s Eid release had a massive opening at the box office and continued to grow in the subsequent weeks as well. The film was panned by critics soon after its release and a lot of Salman’s fans were also quite disappointed with the film but the box office collections say otherwise.

3. Baaghi 2 – Rs 25.10 crore

The Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer earned Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day. The film by Ahmed Khan showcased Tiger as an action hero. Baaghi 2 was the sequel of the hit film Baaghi that had starred Tiger alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

4. Padmaavat – Rs 19 crore

Padmaavat released amidst much controversy but these controversies took a back seat as soon as the film hit the screens. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat’s release was pushed from late 2017 to January 2018.

5. Veere Di Wedding – Rs 10.70 crore

Starring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, this film about friendship surprised trade pundits as it was earlier believed that film led by women usually do not have such big openings.

