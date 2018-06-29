A look at the box office performance of Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor’s last five films

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju will release on June 29. Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju will release on June 29.

In his 11 year-long-journey in the Indian film industry, Ranbir Kapoor has charted a path that has been taken up by very few actors of his generation. The 35-year-old actor has been a part of films of varied genres. His films might have flunked at the ticket counters, but Ranbir – The Actor never failed to impress his audience. His last silver screen outing Jagga Jasoos didn’t mint money but Ranbir’s actings chops weaved magic on the silver screen. Now, with Sanju, the Bollywood buffs cannot stop gushing over his turn as Sanjay Dutt.

We look back at how Ranbir Kapoor’s previous films have performed in terms of box office numbers.

1. Jagga Jasoos: Rs 54.16 crore

Directed by Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos, starring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, earned Rs 54.16 crore in the domestic market. A Bollywood spy thriller and a musical, the film failed to find the right audience. However, Ranbir’s act of a detective boy who stammers made the film critics call him a sincere actor and a complete show stealer.

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Rs 112.48 crore

Presenting yet another tale of love and heartbreaks, Karan Johar released his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil around the festival of Diwali. Ranbir Kapoor essayed the role of an intense lover Ayan who falls for Anushka Sharma’s character Alizeh. But he ends up being friend zoned by her as she marries her boyfriend Ali (Fawad Khan). Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got a perfect comeback as she looked stunning as a poet in the movie. The festive release and stellar performances by the cast made the film a member of the 100-crore club. It earned a total amount of Rs 112.8 crore.

3. Tamasha: Rs 67.26 crore

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha helmed by ace-filmmaker Imtiaz Ali did a decent business at the ticket counters. It collected Rs 67.26 crore. The romantic drama presented Ranbir as a young boy Ved who lost his edge in trying to conform to the society. In her review of the film, Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “I really liked a lot of the second half. There’s so much good stuff going on, including the pair which strays and then journeys towards each other. Despite its flaws, this is Ali’s most complex story, teeming with ideas, and gives us Ranbir back again, along with the lovely Deepika, even if the plot keeps losing sight of her.”

4. Bombay Velvet: Rs 23.67 crore

Anurag Kashyap’s multi-starrer Bombay Velvet was panned by film critics but it was Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma who managed to shine through it. The film was stamped as a flop with a meagre collection of Rs 23.67 crore.

5. Roy: Rs 44.52 crore

Ranbir Kapoor played an extended cameo in this Vikramjit Singh directorial starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Rampal. The film faced the brunt of bad reviews from the audience and the critics alike and managed to add only Rs 44.52 crore to its kitty.

Even after the debacle of his last few silver screen outings, Ranbir hasn’t let the failure come in the way of his success. Last year, in an interview with Indian Express, the actor had said, “There is a lot of pressure in delivering an artistically and commercially successful movie. But I am not going to beat myself to death if it does not do well. I am going to inspire myself to work harder.”

