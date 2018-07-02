Sanju box office collection: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is the highest day 3 earner of 2018

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s film has set the cash registers ringing Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor’s film has set the cash registers ringing

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is working wonders at the box office. The Sanjay Dutt biopic made a total of Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday, thereby taking the film’s total to a massive figure of Rs 120.06 crore. And whilst doing that, it has become the highest day 3 earner of 2018, leaving behind Padmaavat and Race 3.

While Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat had earned Rs 27 crore on day 3, Salman Khan’s action-drama Race 3 had minted a sum of Rs 37.50 crore. Meanwhile, Kapoor’s latest Bollywood offering has raked in Rs 46.71 crore. Sanju has been garnering both critical and commercial acclaim since the day of its release. Apart from the largely positive reviews, the movie has killed the box office game in a big way.

Also read | Sanju box office collection day 2: The Rajkumar Hirani film earns Rs 73.35 crore

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is primarily being appreciated for its performances. Sanju also marks the return of Dil Se actor Manisha Koirala to the big screen. Koirala spoke to the indianexpress.com about playing the character of Nargis Dutt in the biopic.

Also read | Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer becomes the highest weekend grosser of 2018

“I never thought I could look so much like Nargis ji. However, when we started working on the character and when I saw her pictures so closely, I realised I could play her role and that felt very good. When you have a good director, everything is taken care of. Raju sir did thorough research and he told me about the character graph. So, it became easy and I give all the credit to him,” Koirala said about her character.

Also read | Sanju box office collection day 3: The Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 120.06 crore

Incidentally, Sanju is also Kapoor’s most commercially successful film in recent times. Kapoor had earlier said in a media interaction that he is a big Sanjay Dutt fan and playing the role of the movie star has been both scary and challenging for him. “So, this is not an acting gig for me. I don’t think I have tried to showcase my talent. For me, it was just an opportunity to be a part of the story of someone, whom I consider my icon. He is flawed but a very good person,” Kapoor had earlier said on playing Sanju.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd