Sanju to Sultan: Movies that took seven days to cross Rs 200 crore mark

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, other films that have minted Rs 200 crore in a week include names of movies like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai Apart from Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, other films that have minted Rs 200 crore in a week include names of movies like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju just took a mere week to cross the milestone of Rs 200 crore. But in case you were thinking that the Sanjay Dutt biopic is the only movie to have minted the whopping amount, you are mistaken. There have been quite a few movies in the past that have proved to be successful and have collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office, all in a week’s time.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s movie Sultan had also done incredibly well at the domestic box office. The movie had released on Eid and collected Rs 229.16 crore in nine days. It crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in a week as well. Whereas, the Hindi version of the massively successful Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had minted an impressive Rs 247 crore in seven days. And the figures of the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati film is especially stupendous as the movie had a non-holiday release.

Also read | Sanju box office collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 202.51 crore | Sanju box office collection day 6: Rajkumar Hirani film earns Rs 186.41 crore

Another Salman Khan movie that was able to do the unthinkable was filmmaker Kabir Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to the successful Ek Tha Tiger. The movie made Rs 206.04 crore and had a Christmas release. It joined the Rs 200 crore club in seven days as well.

Also read | From Sanju to 3 Idiots: Movies in Rs 200 crore club

However, Sanju remains the only movie apart from Baahubali 2 to reach the Rs 200 crore mark in a week despite having a non-holiday release. The Sanjay Dutt biopic, meanwhile, has done a business of Rs 202.51 crore till now. Sanju has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd