Sanju: All the box office records the Ranbir Kapoor film has broken so far

Sanju box office collection: The Ranbir Kapoor film has done exceedingly well at BO Sanju box office collection: The Ranbir Kapoor film has done exceedingly well at BO

Sanju box office collection: Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Sanju has been raking in the moolah. The Sanjay Dutt biopic has broken quite a few box office records. Here are a few of them.

Sanju breaks opening day record

The biopic on its opening day itself minted Rs 34.75 crore, leaving behind the opening day collection of Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat. While Race 3 had earned Rs 28 crore, the Ranveer Singh starrer had minted Rs 24 crore.

Sanju is the highest day 2 earner of 2018

On its second day of release, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer did the unthinkable and minted Rs 38.06 crore. Sanju’s only competition Race 3 and Padmaavat had made Rs 37 crore and Rs 32 crore, respectively, on Day 2.

Also read | Sanju box office collection day 2: The Rajkumar Hirani film earns Rs 73.35 crore

Sanju becomes the highest day 3 earner of 2018

On its third day of release, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer continued to weave its magic at the box office by raking in Rs 46.71 crore, taking its total collection to a jaw-dropping Rs 120.06 crore. Bhai’s Race 3 had earned Rs 37.50 crore and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat had raked in Rs 27 crore on Day 3.

Also read | Sanju box office collection day 3: The Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 120.06 crore

Sanju breaks single day collection record

Thanks to its third-day collection at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju managed to break yet another record. It’s the only film to mint the kind of money it did on a single day. Sanju minted a mind-boggling Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday.

Also read | Is Sanju a propaganda film? Well, not exactly

Sanju is the highest opening weekend grosser of 2018

With the collection it has made in its first three days, Sanju has also become the highest opening weekend grosser of 2018. The film has minted Rs 120.06 crore in its opening weekend. In comparison, Race 3 had collected a sum of Rs 103 crore and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat had raked in Rs 114 crore.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd