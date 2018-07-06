From Sanju to 3 Idiots: Movies in Rs 200 crore club

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Sanju, based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Sanju, based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju has done extremely well for itself. And that’s an understatement. The movie has crossed the Rs 200 crore landmark in just seven days. The biopic has minted Rs 202.51 crore till now. Kapoor’s Sanju and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat are the only movies to have reached the Rs 200 crore mark so far this year.

However, there are quite a few films in the past few years who have made it to the Rs 200 crore club. From this year’s Sanju to the Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots, there are in total 17 movies that have done the unthinkable and have slayed the box office game.

3 Idiots

Rajkumar Hirani’s super successful movie 3 Idiots made a lifetime collection of Rs 202.47 crore in an estimated 70 days, which’s still commendable for the time the film was released (December 25, 2009).

Also read | Sanju box office collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 202.51 crore

Chennai Express

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s comedy-drama Chennai Express garnered Rs 227.13 crore at the Indian box office. Released on August 8, 2013, the film reached the Rs 200 crore mark in 15 days. The film marked the first collaboration of Shah Rukh and Golmaal filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Krrish 3

The Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut movie collected Rs 244.92 crore in just 10 days. Released on November 1, 2013, the superhero movie was written, directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan. Krrish 3 was a sequel to the Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 2.

Dhoom 3

The Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif action-thriller was massively successful and had done a business of Rs 284.27 crore. Released on December 20, 2013, the film was not, however, favourably received by critics. The movie reached the Rs 200 crore milestone in nine days.

Also read | Sanju box office collection day 6: Rajkumar Hirani film earns Rs 186.41 crore

Kick

Salman Khan’s action film Kick, which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role, did a business of Rs 231.85 crore. The movie hit screens on July 25, 2014.

Happy New Year

Another Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone film that was enormously successful at the box office was Farah Khan’s Happy New Year. The comedy-drama collected Rs 203 crore in India. The film released in theatres on October 24, 2014.

PK

The Aamir Khan film, which hit theatres on December 19, 2014, had done an impressive business of Rs 340.8 crore. It reached the Rs 200 crore milestone in nine days.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan made a collection worth Rs 320.34 crore in India. Released on July 17, 2015, the film reached the Rs 200 crore landmark in merely nine days.

Also read | Journalist who broke Sanjay Dutt’s story in 1993 refuses to watch Sanju

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

By the looks of it, 2015 was a great year for Salman Khan as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which featured the superstar and Sonam Kapoor in the lead, made Rs 208.88 crore. It joined the Rs 200 crore club in two weeks.

Sultan

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer sports drama Sultan did a whopping business of Rs 300.45 crore. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial hit the big screen on July 6, 2016.

Dangal

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Aamir Khan’s Dangal joined the Rs 200 crore club in eight days. The movie did a lifetime business of Rs 387.38 crore. Dangal was released on December 23, 2016.

Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion

SS Rajamouli’s epic fantasy tale was a global success. The Rana Daggubati and Prabhas movie hit screens on April 28, 2017. It did a business of Rs 510.98 crore and had reached the Rs 200 crore mark in only six days.

Golmaal Again

Rohit Shetty’s comedy Golmaal Again, which starred Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles, earned Rs 205.69 crore in India. It reached the Rs 200 crore milestone in 24 days.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan spun gold at the box office once again as his sequel to Ek Tha Tiger spelled magic at the box office with a total collection of Rs 339.16 crore in India. The Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan film reached the Rs 200 crore milestone in a week.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial period drama collected Rs 302.15 crore in India. It reached its target of Rs 200 crore in 11 days. Released on January 25, 2018, the movie featured Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

Sanju

The second film that has made it to the exclusive Rs 200 crore club in 2018 is the recently released Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. It has collected Rs 202.51 crore till now and reached the Rs 200 crore mark in a week. This is the third Rajkumar Hirani movie that has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd