Sanju box office collection Day 30: Ranbir Kapoor film is fending off new releases

Rajkumar Hirani directorial Sanju is on the verge of becoming the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time after Dangal. Sanju is a biopic of controversial Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the main role. Almost a month after its release, Sanju has not stopped making money even as new releases have threatened its existence.

Right now, Sanju is only a little behind the Salman Khan film Tiger Zinda Hai and Aamir Khan’s PK. Tiger Zinda Hai ended its theatrical run at Rs 339.16 crore and PK earned Rs 340.8 crore. Sanju should overcome these films in the next few days.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a positive review of the film. She said, “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons, is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

There are two new films that may eat into Sanju’s share. Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 both released on Friday and can make the life for holdover titles like Sanju difficult. Fallout especially seems like a big threat considering it has a big action star in lead and the franchise is pretty popular in India.

