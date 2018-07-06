Sanju box office collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor film inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark

Sanju box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani film on the way to enter 200 crore club. Sanju box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani film on the way to enter 200 crore club.

Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. The Rajkumar Hirani film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles, began with a bang at the box office, breaking all the previous records. With a total collection of Rs 186.41 crore within six days of its release, Saju has left behind Salman Khan starrer Race 3 at the box office.

Sanju is expected to cross the coveted Rs 200 crore mark within its very first week of release. Rajkumar Hirani’s super successful first attempt at a biopic has brought him tons of praise. Ranbir and Vicky too have been praised for their phenomenal performances in the film.

Hirani had recently thanked his audience for loving and supporting the film by not watching the leaked online version which had been doing the rounds on the internet. “Have to say that you all are exceptional human beings. You have the empathy to understand the sweat, blood, and tears that go into making a movie and you have the strength to awaken the conscience of others by requesting them not to view it,” a section of his Facebook post read.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta in her review of Sanju wrote, “Rajkumar Hirani does the only thing he can. By making Sanjay Dutt, Sanju. By choosing to show us a child-man, full of insecurities and flaws. By making the film much more about an errant son and a loving, forgiving father, than a king-size, get-outta-my-way superstar ‘jo har fikr ko dhuein mein udaata chaala gaya’. And yes, by giving that errant son a chance of redemption, because it wouldn’t be a Rajkumar Hirani film otherwise.”

