Sanju box office collection day 5: The Rajkumar Hirani film is a shot in the arm for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has hit the box office ball out of the park. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has overshadowed Race 3 and Padmaavat with its terrific figures. On its fourth day, the Sanjay Dutt biopic collected Rs 25.35 crore, which has further taken its total to Rs 145.41 crore.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic is the only film apart from the Telugu blockbuster Baahubali to have the highest non-holiday opening. Rajkumar Hirani films have always done well at the domestic as well as the international box office. Be it Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, PK and 3 Idiots, all the movies have tasted commercial as well as critical success.

Sanju has also helped revived Ranbir Kapoor’s career. Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a Twitter post asking the filmmaker about his upcoming projects with a post that read, “Rajkumar Hirani continues to WIN HEARTS and WOO BOXOFFICE… Right from #MunnabhaiMBBS to #Sanju, the proficient storyteller’s repertoire remains unblemished… #Sanju, his fifth directorial venture, is setting new benchmarks… What next, Raju ji?”

Rajkumar Hirani continues to WIN HEARTS and WOO BOXOFFICE… Right from #MunnabhaiMBBS to #Sanju, the proficient storyteller’s repertoire remains unblemished… #Sanju, his fifth directorial venture, is setting new benchmarks… What next, Raju ji? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2018

Sanju is Rajkumar Hirani’s first attempt at a biopic, and it has proved to be massively successful. The movie is on a box office record-breaking spree. The film will soon join the Rs 150 crore club which currently houses only two movies from this year, Race 3 and Padmaavat.

The filmmaker had recently thanked his audience for loving and supporting the film by not watching the leaked online version which had been doing the rounds on the internet. “Have to say that you all are exceptional human beings. You have the empathy to understand the sweat, blood, and tears that go into making a movie and you have the strength to awaken the conscience of others by requesting them not to view it,” a section of his Facebook post read.

