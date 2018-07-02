Sanju box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor’s film is raking in the moolah

Sanju movie box office collection: The Sanjay Dutt biopic is expected to join the Rs 100 crore club soon Sanju movie box office collection: The Sanjay Dutt biopic is expected to join the Rs 100 crore club soon

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Sanju has been slaying the box office game since the day of its release. The Sanjay Dutt biopic has done exceedingly well in the opening weekend. Sanju has collected a sum of Rs 73.35 crore till now. And it is expected to join the Rs 100 core club soon.

The film’s primary plot revolves around Sanjay Dutt’s life which has had its fair share of highs and lows. The film, which stars Kapoor in the titular role, has bent the box office backwards with its explosive numbers. The movie has been breaking box office records since the opening day itself. Sanju had the highest opening number for a Bollywood flick in 2018 as it had earned Rs 38.06 on day 1.

Looking at the pace of the film, Sanju will soon lead the pack in the Rs 150 crore club as well. The movies that have crossed the Rs 150 crore mark are Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat and Salman Khan’s Race 3. In fact, with its earnings from the second day, Sanju has become the highest day 2 earner of Bollywood, leaving Race 3 and Padmaavat far behind, which is a considerable feat for a Ranbir Kapoor film, seeing how the young star’s previous films like Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos and Besharam had completely tanked at the box office.

Supported by a fabulous cast of Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma, Sanju has delivered both critically and commercially. Vicky Kaushal, who plays a significant role in the movie, shared his experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor with indianexpress.com earlier.

“The kind of person you are from inside, it always shows in your performance and that’s what is the most striking thing about Ranbir as an actor because he is such a gem of a human being that you see in his performance the honesty, the kindness and calmness. He is fantastic. I remember the first time I saw him for Sanju’s look test, I was like ‘wow’,” Kaushal had said.

