Sanju box office collection day 2: The Ranbir Kapoor film inches closer to the Rs 50 crore mark

Sanju box office day 2: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is all set to scale new heights Sanju box office day 2: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is all set to scale new heights

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is on a roll. The movie has become the highest opener of 2018 by minting Rs 34.75 crore on Friday. And it is being reported that the Sanjay Dutt biopic might join the Rs 100 crore club soon.

Sanju, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, revolves around the ups and downs that the ultimate bad boy of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt, has faced in his life. Dutt’s personal as well as professional history has been delved into by Rajkumar Hirani in Sanju. Interestingly, Dutt was the main lead for Rajkumar Hirani’s debut film Munnabhai MBBS, which had performed quite well at the box office, thereby resurrecting Dutt’s career and establishing Hirani as a force to reckon with.

Also read | With Sanju leading the pack, here are top 5 box office openers of 2018

“Ranbir (Kapoor) is extraordinary in the film. I think the film is fantastic and Raju Ji (Rajkumar Hirani), Vicky Kaushal, and everybody has done a fantastic job. Whatever is the truth, has been shown in the film,” Sanjay Dutt recently said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Also read | Sanju becomes the biggest opener of 2018, leaves behind Salman Khan’s Race 3

Sanju is also a short in the arm for Ranbir Kapoor’s career. Kapoor’s previous films like Besharam and Bombay Velvet had been box office failures. But now looking at Sanju’s fabulous opening, one can expect great things. Sanju has also garnered positive reviews from critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a positive review to the film.

Also read | Sanju box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film earns Rs 34.75 crore

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has also given Ranbir Kapoor his career-best opening at the box office.

Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd