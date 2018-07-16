Sanju box office collection day 17: Ranbir Kapoor film chugs along

Even as new releases have challenged its box office standing, Sanju has remained strong Even as new releases have challenged its box office standing, Sanju has remained strong

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju is now a member of the elite Rs 300 crore club. And worldwide it has grossed over Rs 500 crore. Sanju is a biopic on Hirani’s close friend and frequent collaborator, Sanjay Dutt. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh. It opened at an incredible Rs 34.75 crore and is still consistent in its third week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Sanju on Twitter. “Non-holiday… Non-festival release… #Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark… Now eyeing the *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #TigerZindaHai and #PK… Nett BOC… India biz… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a positive review. She said, “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channelling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons, is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has broken several records since the day of its release. Apart from being the highest weekend opener, it is also the highest opener of the year. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is expected to outperform Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tiger Zinda hai as well.

