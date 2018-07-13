Sanju box office collection day 14: Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju continues to dominate the box office

Sanju box office collection Day 14: The Rajkumar Hirani film has once again slayed the BO. Sanju box office collection Day 14: The Rajkumar Hirani film has once again slayed the BO.

Sanju box office collection day 14: Ranbir Kapoor’s film Sanju has been working wonders at the box office. After earning Rs 7.50 crore recently, the Sanjay Dutt biopic’s total collection now stands at Rs 281.98 crore.

Sanju had opened at the box office with a bang, earning Rs 34.75 crore on its opening day. It had then slayed the domestic box office by breaking one box office record after the other. It has already broken the records earlier set by the two highest grossing films of 2018. Yes, we are talking about Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat and Salman Khan’s Race 3.

Analysing the box office success of Sanju, Girish Johar told indianexpress.com, “The success of Sanju is based mostly on the elements of Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir is a huge star. He is the prince of Bollywood. Sanjay Dutt can also be one of the factors but he has attracted the mature audience. The younger generation doesn’t know him well and they are going to the theatres only because of Ranbir’s acting and Hirani’s storytelling.”

The film’s plot revolves around the highs and lows of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s life. While many have criticised Hirani for whitewashing Dutt’s image in the film, the biopic has mostly received a positive feedback from critics and the general audience.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a positive review to the film and had written, “Rajkumar Hirani does the only thing he can. By making Sanjay Dutt, Sanju. By choosing to show us a child-man, full of insecurities and flaws. By making the film much more about an errant son and a loving, forgiving father, than a king-size, get-outta-my-way superstar ‘jo har fikr ko dhuein mein udaata chaala gaya’. And yes, by giving that errant son a chance of redemption, because it wouldn’t be a Rajkumar Hirani film otherwise.”

