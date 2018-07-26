Sanju box office collection day 27: Ranbir Kapoor starrer inches towards Rs 350 crore mark

Sanju box office collection day 27: Ranbir Kapoor starrer eyes another milestone. Sanju box office collection day 27: Ranbir Kapoor starrer eyes another milestone.

Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been breaking records from the day it hit theatres. From being the year’s biggest opener to the highest grosser of the year, the Rajkumar Hirani film is crossing milestones with ease.

Sanju has managed to rake in Rs 333.73 crore within one month of its release. The rise of the film at the box office remains unaffected despite new releases like Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak and Marvel’s Antman and the Wasp.

Talking about the tremendous success of the film, Vijay Singh, CEO of Fox Star Studios India, said, “I think it all starts with a very powerful story told in an engaging way. The credit has to go to Rajkumar Hirani. Everyone knows he’s a master director, but I think here we all recognise that this film was slightly different from his earlier films. Some people were questioning the choice, but I think he’s revalidated the power of the story and story-telling.”

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta has praised the stellar performances of Sanju’s cast in her review and wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

