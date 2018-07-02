Follow Us:
Monday, July 02, 2018
Sanju movie box office collection: Sanjay Dutt biopic becomes the highest single day grosser of 2018

Sanju movie box office collection: After getting the biggest opening of 2018, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has now become the highest single day grosser this year. The Sanjay Dutt biopic collected Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday, taking its total to Rs 120.06 crore.

Published: July 2, 2018 12:30:12 pm
sanju vicky kaushal and ranbir kapoor Sanju movie box office collection: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer collected Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday.
Sanju box office collection: Rajkumar Hirani’s latest directorial Sanju has kept his success rate at the box office intact. The Sanjay Dutt biopic, which has Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, has now become the highest single day grosser of 2018. This happened after Sanju amassed Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday alone, taking its total collection to Rs 120.06 crore.

Sanju has also become the highest weekend grosser this year, leaving behind Padmaavat which held the position at Rs 114 crore until now. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the latest figures of Sanju on Twitter.

Sanju movie box office collection

Sanju had the highest opening of 2018 at Rs 34.75 crore. On Saturday too it became the biggest Day 2 grosser, earning Rs Rs 38.60 crore. Now, after Sunday’s figure, it looks like Sanju’s every passing day at the theatres is a new benchmark.

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Manisha Koirala. Thanking fans for their immense love, Hirani shared a new song from the film titled “Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya” on Sunday, and tweeted, “Thank you for all the love for #SANJU. Feel overwhelmed and humbled. Here is a song with the real Sanju and the reel Sanju.”

Vicky Kaushal, who plays Ranbir’s best friend Kamli onscreen, also tweeted his gratitude. “Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank You for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot… not only as an artist but as a human being as well. So grateful. Love- Kamli. #Sanju ❤️🙏🤗”

Sanju sheds light on Sanjay Dutt’s real-life story, taking us through his struggles with drugs, his relationship with father Sunil Dutt, ties with his friends and girlfriends and his jail term with regard to the involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

