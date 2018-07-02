Sanju movie box office collection: Sanjay Dutt biopic becomes the highest single day grosser of 2018

Sanju movie box office collection: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer collected Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday. Sanju movie box office collection: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer collected Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday.

Sanju box office collection: Rajkumar Hirani’s latest directorial Sanju has kept his success rate at the box office intact. The Sanjay Dutt biopic, which has Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, has now become the highest single day grosser of 2018. This happened after Sanju amassed Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday alone, taking its total collection to Rs 120.06 crore.

Sanju has also become the highest weekend grosser this year, leaving behind Padmaavat which held the position at Rs 114 crore until now. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the latest figures of Sanju on Twitter.

#Sanju sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience… Collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING… Has an EXCEPTIONAL ₹ 💯 cr+ opng weekend… Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

Sanju had the highest opening of 2018 at Rs 34.75 crore. On Saturday too it became the biggest Day 2 grosser, earning Rs Rs 38.60 crore. Now, after Sunday’s figure, it looks like Sanju’s every passing day at the theatres is a new benchmark.

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Manisha Koirala. Thanking fans for their immense love, Hirani shared a new song from the film titled “Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya” on Sunday, and tweeted, “Thank you for all the love for #SANJU. Feel overwhelmed and humbled. Here is a song with the real Sanju and the reel Sanju.”

Vicky Kaushal, who plays Ranbir’s best friend Kamli onscreen, also tweeted his gratitude. “Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank You for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot… not only as an artist but as a human being as well. So grateful. Love- Kamli. #Sanju ❤️🙏🤗”

Overwhelmed, humbled and feel truly blessed. Thank You for all the love! Feel so lucky to have got the chance to work with legends in this beautiful film. Learnt a lot, grew a lot… not only as an artist but as a human being as well. So grateful. Love- Kamli. #Sanju ❤️🙏🤗 pic.twitter.com/dJrO6NFHKo — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) July 1, 2018

Sanju sheds light on Sanjay Dutt’s real-life story, taking us through his struggles with drugs, his relationship with father Sunil Dutt, ties with his friends and girlfriends and his jail term with regard to the involvement in the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

