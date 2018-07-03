Sanju box office collection day 4: There’s no stopping the Ranbir Kapoor film

Sanju box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie is turning out to be quite the moneymaker. Sanju box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor’s movie is turning out to be quite the moneymaker.

Sanju box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, in all likelihood, might break another box record by crossing the Rs 150 crore mark on the fourth day of its release. As it is, the Sanjay Dutt biopic has already broken several box office records since the time of its release. It has till date collected a sum of Rs 120.06 crore at BO.

From becoming the highest opening day grosser to becoming the highest opening weekend earner for 2018, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has provided great relief to the Hindi film industry with its impressive earnings.

The performances in Sanju have been unanimously praised, with Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal earning the maximum praise of the lot. Vicky, who is fairly new to Bollywood compared to the other two, is giddy with happiness at having been bestowed with all the praise and love of the industry as well as the audience.

“Shooting for Sanju was an incredible process. First, for me, it was a dream come true to be working with Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor in the same film. These are the two people I admire, respect and adore. Also, while working I realised they are beautiful human beings. So, it was an amazing and a learning experience. Also, it was amazing to know Sanju sir’s life so personally by being a part of the film,” Kaushal had revealed in an interview with indianexpress.com.

In Sanju, Kaushal plays a character called Kamlesh Kanhaiyalal Kapasi, who, according to the actor, is an “amalgamation” of a few close friends of Dutt. Kaushal’s performance in the film has also been noticed by Dutt, who thinks that the actor has done a great job in the movie.

