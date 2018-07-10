Sanju box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor’s film eyes Rs 300 crore club

Sanju box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor’s film will soon enter the coveted Rs 300 crore club. Sanju box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor’s film will soon enter the coveted Rs 300 crore club.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju is making mincemeat of competition at the Indian box office. The movie joined the Rs 200 crore club within a week of its release and it has on its tenth day collected a sum of Rs Rs 265.48 crore.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has already broken several records. From being the highest opening weekend earner to being the highest single day earner, Sanju has set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

The movie is on its way to join the Rs 300 crore club now, which it is likely to do within the next couple of days. The only films which have crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in 2018 are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat and Salman Khan’s action-drama Race 3.

The performances of Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor have especially stolen the limelight from the rest of the cast in a big way. While Ranbir plays Sanju, Vicky plays his good friend called Kamli. Kamli is said to be based primarily on Sanjay’s close buddy Paresh Ghelani, who was recently welcomed to the world of social media by his friends Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Shilpa Shetty.

On working with Hirani, Kaushal, who plays a pivotal role in Sanju, had said, “It surely is surreal. It was a special feeling to be part of a Rajkumar Hirani film. I will always crave to be part of his film in any capacity.”

