Sanju dominates Australian box office, beats Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai and Baahubali 2

After dominating the Indian box office, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is minting money overseas. The Sanjay Dutt biopic has earned 931,947 Australian dollars in Australia. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has surpassed the collection of films like Dhoom 3, Sultan, Dangal and even Baahubali 2.

Taran wrote, “#Sanju is creating ripples in AUSTRALIA… Collects A$ 931,947… Crosses *opening weekend biz* of #Dhoom3 [A$ 695,782], #PK [A$ 680,524], #Sultan [A$ 639,513], #Dangal [A$ 735,755], #TigerZindaHai [A$ 577,781] and ALSO #Baahubali2 [Hindi; A$ 839,323].”

“AUSTRALIA TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Weekend biz…

1. #Padmaavat A$ 1,728,642

Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu

2. #Sanju A$ 931,947

3. #Race3 A$ 495,373

4. #Kaala A$ 402,213

5. #VeereDiWedding A$ 341,118,” he revealed in another tweet.

In India, Sanju has entered the Rs 100 crore club in just 3 days. The film has collected Rs 120.06 crore at the box office.

The film collected Rs 34.75 crore on Friday, Rs 38.60 crore on Saturday and had an exceptional run on Sunday with Rs 46.71 crore collection at the box office.

TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Weekend biz…

1. #Sanju ₹ 120.06 cr

2. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]… Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

3. #Race3 ₹ 106.47 cr

4. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr

5. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

#Sanju sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience… Collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING… Has an EXCEPTIONAL ₹ 💯 cr+ opng weekend… Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

While #Sanju has crossed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #Race3 by a distance, it has also crossed the *extended weekend biz* of #Padmaavat by a margin… That’s not all, #Sanju has also surpassed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #TigerZindaHai [₹ 114.93 cr]… AWESOME! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

