Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer crosses Rs 200 crore mark

Ranbir Kapoor’s latest film Sanju has crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone. The film crossed the aforementioned mark on its seventh day by turning in a collection worth Rs 16.10 crore on Thursday, thereby taking its collection to Rs 202.51 crore. The movie has been raking in the moolah since the day of its release. On its opening day, the Sanjay Dutt biopic had minted Rs 34.75 crore.

The only film apart from Sanju to mark its presence in the coveted Rs 200 crore club in 2018 is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s period drama Padmaavat, which has done a lifetime business of Rs 302.15 crore. While it had taken the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie eleven days to reach the Rs 200 crore landmark, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has managed to join the said club in a matter of just seven days. Sanju was also quite quick to join the Rs 100 crore club as it had collected over Rs 100 crore in just three days.

The film, which also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, and Anushka Sharma in significant roles, has been received favouraby by critics as well. It has also been lapped up by the entertainment industry. The performances of Kapoor, Kaushal, and Rawal has especially been appreciated.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic has in fact managed to invoke an emotional response from Dutt himself. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani had recently in an interview with ABP News revealed that the star had kept himself in check throughout the film’s screening but broke down as soon as the movie reached its conclusion.

