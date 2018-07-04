Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film crosses Rs 150 crore mark

Sanju box office collection: Sanju has collected Rs 167.51 crore in five days. Sanju box office collection: Sanju has collected Rs 167.51 crore in five days.

Sanju box office colleciton: Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office in just five days of its release. On the fifth day, Sanju earned Rs 22.10 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 167.51 crore. Sanju has been breaking box office records ever since its release. The film opened with Rs 34.75 crore and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days.

Sanju became the highest day 2 earner by minting Rs 38.06 crore. The film broke another record by becoming the highest day 3 earner by earning Rs 46.71 crore. The third-day collection made another record as it is the highest single day collection of any film in 2018.

Sanju has also become the highest opener for Ranbir Kapoor leaving behind his earlier films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Despite being a non-holiday release, the film is on its way to becoming the highest earner of 2018. For director Rajkumar Hirani, this film has maintained his successful streak at the movies. All his previous films PK, 3 Idiots, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Munna Bhai MBBS were hits.

Sanju, a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Dia Mirza also star in the film.

