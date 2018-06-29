Sanju box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer to earn Rs 30 crore on its opening day

Ranbir Kapoor Sanju box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer is expected to have a decent opening at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor Sanju box office prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer is expected to have a decent opening at the box office.

Sanju movie box office prediction: Bollywood has an interesting line up of movies this year. After Padmavat, Pad Man, Raazi, Baaghi 2, Parmanu and others, this week’s release Sanju is among the most-awaited films of the year. With brand Rajkumar Hirani and brand Ranbir Kapoor associated with it, the film is expected to break some box office records. Despite releasing around no festive holiday, the film based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt is being touted as a blockbuster hit already.

Sanju movie box office prediction

Trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com that Sanju is expected to earn Rs 27-30 crore on its opening day and might also enter the 100-crore club within three days of its release. “Sanju is releasing in more than 4000 screens. Its advance booking started at an average pace but it picked up later during the weekend. Now, owing to the fandom of Ranbir, the young audience is going to throng the theaters. The Rajkumar Hirani film will expectedly open with a collection between Rs 27-30 crore. It might also cross the 100-crore mark in its opening weekend,” said Johar.

Adding to it, he said, “With the elements of Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, all is looking positive for Sanju. Ranbir is in his element in the movie. Also, he is currently one of the biggest stars in the industry with different kinds of roles to his credit.” However, Ranbir’s last few films (Jagga Jasoos, Tamasha, Roy, Bombay Velvet) have tanked at the ticket counters. It was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where the actor tasted success in term of box office numbers.

In his fifteen years long career in Bollywood, Hirani has managed to deliver a superhit every single time. The ace-director has become a known name in the industry with only four films to his credit. Whether he will continue his winning streak at the ticket counters or not will soon be known.

