Sanju movie box office collection day 1: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is off to a good start

Sanju movie box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju finally hit the screens today, and if sources are to be believed, it is all set to create new box office records. The Sanjay Dutt biopic has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for always delivering at the box office.

Sanju, ahead of its release, had created quite the buzz at BO. Trade analyst Girish Johar had revealed to Indianexpress.com that the movie will mint somewhere between Rs 27-Rs 30 crore at the box office. Johar had also said that Kapoor’s young fan base will throng to the theatres, thereby giving it the needed push. In fact, the footfall will help the movie mint Rs 100 crore in merely three days, not unlike Salman Khan’s latest offering Race 3.

“With the elements of Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt, all is looking positive for Sanju. Ranbir is in his element in the movie. Also, he is currently one of the biggest stars in the industry with different kinds of roles to his credit,” Johar had said.

The movie might help take Kapoor’s career to new heights, as his previous films like Jagga Jasoos, Roy and Bombay Velvet were pronounced box office failures.

The reviews and reactions to Sanju have largely been positive, with critics especially praising Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in the movie.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta has given a positive review to the film and has called the film ‘mostly engaging.’ “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places,” her review read.

Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharam among others in pivotal roles.

