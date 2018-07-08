Sanju box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable

Sanju box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor film has, reportedly, grossed Rs 215 crore till Friday. Sanju box office collection day 9: Ranbir Kapoor film has, reportedly, grossed Rs 215 crore till Friday.

Rajkumar Hirani has made a name for himself by making commercial, feel-good films and even Sanju, a biopic of an actor (Sanjay Dutt, a close friend of Hirani) with more than a few dark aspects to his life, has been hailed as a bright, funny cinematic experience. If there is something that is common with every Hirani film, it is that all of them are huge successes and break several box office records. Sanju, that stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, has grossed Rs 215 crore at the box office until Friday according to bollywoodhungama.com.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review of the film. In her 2.5 star review, she said, “Basically, Sanju is a dialed-down, tamer version of the real-life hellraiser that used to be Sanjay Dutt, who at one point was so over-taken by drugs that he begged his father, the respected thespian and parliamentarian Sunil Dutt to save him. Sanju gives us a Sanjay mediated by the trademark sunniness of the director’s world-view in which even the most unlikely ‘munnabhais’ (there’s a Munnabhai MBBS reference in here too, which is meta piling upon meta: a star playing a star playing a much-loved character played by that star) overcome all odds and become heroes. This Sanju Baba feels like an updated version of Munna Bhai, or was Munna Bhai an anticipatory version of Sanju? Both bad boys with great, supportive fathers and a ‘jaadu-ki-jhappi’ which pulled them out of the abyss’: sometimes it’s hard to know which is which.”

Sanju’s collection will definitely go up over the weekend before dwindling a little when the weekdays of its second week begin.

