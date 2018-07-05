Sanju box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film enjoys smooth run

Sanju box office collection day 6: Sanju is heading towards the Rs 200 crore club. Sanju box office collection day 6: Sanju is heading towards the Rs 200 crore club.

Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has taken the box office by storm. The Rajkumar Hirani film has already made a collection of Rs 167.51 crore in five days of its release.

Sharing the latest box office figures of Sanju on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Sanju continues its EPIC RUN… Shows INCREDIBLE TRENDING on weekdays… Eyes ₹ 200 cr+ in Week 1… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr. Total: ₹ 167.51 cr. India biz… Heading for BLOCKBUSTER status.”

If Sanju maintains its momentum, the film will soon cross the Rs 200 crore mark. Taran recently tweeted that Sanju is showing incredible trends on weekdays too and it is heading for blockbuster status.

Sanju also features Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.

Sanju registered the highest opening for any film released in India this year. On its third day, it earned the highest single day collection ever for a Hindi film in India.

Hirani had recently thanked his audience for loving and supporting the film by not watching the leaked online version which had been doing the rounds on the internet. “Have to say that you all are exceptional human beings. You have the empathy to understand the sweat, blood, and tears that go into making a movie and you have the strength to awaken the conscience of others by requesting them not to view it,” a section of his Facebook post read.

Sanju is Rajkumar Hirani’s first attempt at a biopic, and it has proved to be extremely successful.

