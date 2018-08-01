Sanju box office collection Day 33: This Ranbir Kapoor film is still defying new releases

Sanju box office collection Day 33: There is no stopping this Ranbir Kapoor film. Sanju box office collection Day 33: There is no stopping this Ranbir Kapoor film.

After overtaking Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju is now looking to cross the lifetime collection of Hirani’s own PK. Sanu, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, will then become the third highest grossing film in India of all time. Sanju has earned Rs 339.93 crore till now, while PK had earned Rs 340.8 crore.

It is by far the biggest film of the year. Even as new films have hit theatres, Sanju has remained strong. Sanju is about the different phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life, including the illegal arms possession case and his drug addiction issues. While audiences have adored the movie as its figures show, some have criticised the film saying it is just a favour for a friend (Hirani and Dutt are regular collaborators and close friends) and paints a benevolent picture of Dutt to make him look like a naive man who fell in tough times.

The film received positive review from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She too noted that the film is a watered down version of the “real-life hellraiser”. She said, “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons, is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

Meanwhile, Sanju was presented at New Horizons Festival in Poland and became the first Bollywood film to get that honour. Rajkumar Hirani said, “I’m really happy to be a part of the New Horizons Festival. Sanju was received with a great interest by Polish citizens and I’m very happy about that. I would like to thank the Consul Kartikey Johri for inviting me and my team for such an amazing event”.

