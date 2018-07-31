Sanju box office collection Day 32: Ranbir Kapoor film overtakes Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai

Sanju box office collection Day 32: Ranbir Kapoor film is still making money. Sanju box office collection Day 32: Ranbir Kapoor film is still making money.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju has become the fourth highest grossing Hindi film of all time. Even after completing a month at the box office, this Sanjay Dutt biopic has refused to bow down and has survived new releases for four weeks now. Its collection stands at Rs 339.75 crore, just ahead of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, which earned Rs 339.16 in its theatrical run.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the figures on Twitter. “#Sanju crosses *lifetime biz* of #TigerZindaHai… Now FOURTH HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film… Chasing #PK *lifetime biz* now… [Week 5] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 87 lakhs, Sun 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 339.75 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER,” he said.

Now, Sanju is behind Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (Rs 510.99 crore), Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore) and PK (Rs 340.8 crore). While Baahubali – The Conclusion and Dangal will remain out of reach, Sanju should overcome Rajkumar Hirani’s own PK one of these days. Now that the weekdays have begun, it would be difficult to lure in viewers considering a big franchise film, Hollywood’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout is in theatres and Shashank Khaitan’s Sairat remake Dhadak is still going strong in theatres.

Sanju received a positive review from The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She said, “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons, is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

