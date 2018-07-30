Sanju box office collection Day 31: The Ranbir Kapoor phenomenon continues

Sanju box office collection Day 31: This Ranbir Kapoor film has broken several records. Sanju box office collection Day 31: This Ranbir Kapoor film has broken several records.

Sanju is that rare film that can still be watched in theatres after a month of its release. With other movies, people begin to wait for them to debut on TV or streaming services after a month of their release. But not Sanju. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju is a biopic of controversial actor Sanjay Dutt. In its remarkable run, this film has managed to survive even as new film releases have threatened to oust it from the theatres.

The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh. Sanju may soon be the second highest grossing Hindi film of all time behind Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Of course, Sanju may fade away pretty soon but it has already left a lasting impression. It is by far the highest grossing film of the year. It has also broken several other box office records, and perhaps at the end of its theatrical run, it will have broken many more.

Although Sanju has been criticised by some for watering down the finer details of Sanjay Dutt’s life and his conviction in the case of illegal possession of weapons, by and large, it has received positive reviews. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta has praised the performances of Sanju’s cast in her review. She wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd