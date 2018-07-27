Sanju box office collection Day 28: Ranbir Kapoor film remains unaffected by new releases

Sanju box office collection Day 28: The Ranbir Kapoor film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju box office collection Day 28: The Ranbir Kapoor film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, is still dominating the box office. Almost a month since its release, the Rajkumar Hirani film has managed to rake in Rs 333.73 crore.

Now it remains to be seen how long will Sanju continue to dominate the box office. Not only commercial success, Sanju has managed to win over critics as well. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a positive review to the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, especially praising the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal.

Talking about the success of Sanju, Fox Star Studios India CEO Vijay Singh said, “I think it all starts with a very powerful story told in an engaging way. The credit has to go to Rajkumar Hirani. Everyone knows he’s a master director, but I think here we all recognise that this film was slightly different from his earlier films. Some people were questioning the choice, but I think he’s revalidated the power of the story and story-telling.”

He added, “The second thing, of course, is performances. I think after a long time, there comes a film where it’s not just one performance. The quality of performances that Ranbir and all the others including Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala have delivered, it’s just outstanding. If this film was, let’s say an English language film, it would’ve been in the Oscar contenders.”

Sanju’s rise at the box office remains unaffected despite new releases like Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Dhadak and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. Now with another Friday, let see if the collection of Sanju will be affected or not.

