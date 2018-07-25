Sanju box office collection day 26: Ranbir Kapoor’s film eyes Rs 350 crore mark

Sanju box office collection day 26: The Sanjay Dutt biopic shows no sign of stopping. Sanju box office collection day 26: The Sanjay Dutt biopic shows no sign of stopping.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is still ruling the roost at the box office. This is especially mind-boggling, considering the fact that the Sanjay Dutt biopic had released nearly a month ago. The film’s total collection currently stands at Rs Rs 333.55 crore.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is not slowing down at the box office despite facing considerable competition from new releases such as Janhvi Kapoor’s Dhadak and Marvel’s latest offering Ant-Man and the Wasp. It has broken several records since the day of its release. From being the highest single day earner to being the second highest earner for a non-holiday opening, Sanju has dominated the box office.

Not only commercial success, Sanju has managed to win over film critics as well. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a positive review to the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, especially praising the performances of Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Paresh Rawal.

“Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale,” her review read.

Now it remains to be seen how long will Sanju continue to dominate the box office.

