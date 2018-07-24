Sanju box office collection day 25: Will the Ranbir Kapoor film beat Tiger Zinda Hai?

Sanju box office collection day 25: The Ranbir Kapoor film refuses to call it a day. Sanju box office collection day 25: The Ranbir Kapoor film refuses to call it a day.

The Rajkumar Hirani directed Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju is by far the biggest success story of the year. After 4-and-a-half weeks of its theatrical run, Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is still attracting moviegoers even as new releases come and fizzle out. As of now, the film’s collection stands at an incredible Rs 333.55 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the box office figures on Twitter. He said, “#Sanju is SUPER-STRONG… [Week 4] Fri 1.28 cr, Sat 2.19 cr, Sun 3.28 cr. Total: ₹ 333.55 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. #Sanju biz at a glance. Week 1: ₹ 202.51 cr. Week 2: ₹ 92.67 cr. Week 3: ₹ 31.62 cr. Weekend 4: ₹ 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 333.55 cr India biz.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a positive review of the film. She noted, “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons, is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

Sanju’s next achievement would be overtaking Tiger Zinda Hai (whose lifetime box office collection is Rs 339.16 crore) and PK (Rs 340.8 crore) to become the second highest grossing Hindi film of all time after Dangal (Baahubali: The Conclusion is the highest earning Indian film).

