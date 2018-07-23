Sanju box office collection day 24: Ranbir Kapoor film stands strong

Sanju box office collection day 24: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju released on June 29. Sanju box office collection day 24: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju released on June 29.

That Sanju is still in theatres speak volumes about how much of a phenomenon it has been. Now in its fourth week, this Ranbir Kapoor film is still earning money at the box office. During its theatrical run, the film has seen several new releases including Ant-Man and the Wasp. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju is a biopic on controversial actor Sanjay Dutt. Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh also star in Sanju.

Sanju was given a positive review by The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta. She noted, “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons, is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

Even the release of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak has not made Sanju bow out of theatres. It remains to be seen for how long the film can survive. By far the biggest movie of the year, Sanju has broken several records. It is now the fourth highest grossing Hindi film of all time. It remains to be seen whether it can still break a record or two (overtaking Tiger Zinda Hai’s lifetime collection, for instance) in these times when most movies flop.

