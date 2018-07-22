Sanju box office collection day 23: Ranbir Kapoor film is surviving

Sanju box office collection day 23: Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor in the title role. Sanju box office collection day 23: Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju stars Ranbir Kapoor in the title role.

Rajkumar Hirani’s latest blockbuster Sanju simply refuses to bow down. The Sanjay Dutt biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, has already broken several box office records and there is a decent chance that by the time its theatrical run ends, it will have broken several more. Its current haul stands at Rs 326.98 crore, according to Hungama.

With the high-profile release of Dhadak, Sanju might fade away slowly. However, it has already left a lasting impression. It is by far the highest grossing film of the year. It is also the fourth highest grossing Hindi film of all time after Dangal, PK, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a positive review to the film. She wrote, “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons, is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

Sanju’s makers would be hoping that it breaks the lifetime box office record of Tiger Zinda Hai’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The Salman Khan film ended its box office run at Rs 339.16.

