Sanju box office collection day 22: Will Dhadak halt this Ranbir Kapoor juggernaut?

If there is a Bollywood movie that deserves to be called a juggernaut, it is undoubtedly Sanju. The combined magic of Sanjay Dutt’s spicy life-story, Ranbir Kapoor’s star-power and Rajkumar Hirani’s vast audience has made this biopic an unprecedented success. Till now, the film has earned Rs 323.39 crore, making it the fourth highest grossing Hindi film of all time after Dangal, PK, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Sanju recently overtook Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which had earned Rs 320.34 crore. The next achievement for the film would be overtaking Tiger Zinda Hai’s lifetime haul of Rs 339.16. The road ahead may not be so easy as Dhadak hit theatres on Friday. Even though Sanju has beaten newer releases in its theatrical run, 3 weeks is still a long time.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had said that Dhadak may have a little edge over Sanju. “I think there is 60 per cent chance that Dhadak will lead the weekend. But more of it will depend on the word of mouth,” he said. Dhadak stars late Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khatter. It is also a Karan Johar production and is a remake of the famous Marathi movie Sairat. Thus, beating this film might not be as easy for Sanju.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a positive review to the film. She wrote, “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons, is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

