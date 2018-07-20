Sanju box office collection Day 21: Will Dhadak release affect Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

Sanju box office collection Day 21: Ranbir Kapoor starrer might face competition from Dhadak. Sanju box office collection Day 21: Ranbir Kapoor starrer might face competition from Dhadak.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju has maintained its numero uno position at the box office for the last 20 days. But with new films releasing this Friday, will the film continue to enjoy its smooth run? Sanju has already made its entry into the Rs 300 crore club. However, the film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor among others, might face competition from Dhadak.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar thinks Dhadak may have a little edge over Sanju. “I think there is 60 per cent chance that Dhadak will lead the weekend. But more of it will depend on the word of mouth,” opined Johar.

Sanju also found favour with critics. Giving Sanju a thumbs up, Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta in her review wrote, “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons, is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

