Sanju box office collection day 19: Ranbir Kapoor starrer gives competition to new releases

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju remains rock steady at the box office. The film is continuing its dream run inspite of new releases. The biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt has become the sixth highest grossing Hindi film. So far, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has managed to mint Rs 316.64 crore, registering a place for itself in the Rs 300 crore club. The only other two films that have managed to establish themselves in the Rs 300 crore club this year are Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat and Salman Khan’s Race 3.

Sanju released on June 29. The film is in the third week but is untouchable. New releases such as Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma and the Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp have been performing well but pose no threat to the Ranbir Kapoor film.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta in her review mentioned, “Make no mistake, this film is about proving that bad boys are not intrinsically bad ; the poor things are are led down the path of evil by others. While Sanju doesn’t shy away from touching upon Sanjay Dutt’s involvement with the Bombay blasts, and doesn’t draw back from showing him consorting with assorted dodgy characters with their links to the underworld, it does these things lightly, forgivingly, with a laugh and a wink.”

Sanju also starred Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Vicky Kaushal among others.

