Sanju box office collection day 18: Ranbir Kapoor’s film is on a roll

Sanju box office collection day 18: The Rajkumar Hirani directorial in unstoppable at the BO Sanju box office collection day 18: The Rajkumar Hirani directorial in unstoppable at the BO

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju is bending the box office backwards one day at a time. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has made a place for itself in the Rs 300 crore club. Sanju has earned Rs 316.64 crore till now. The movie is still holding its own more than two weeks after its release.

The only other two movies that have managed to establish themselves in the coveted Rs 300 crore club this year are Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat and Salman Khan’s Race 3. Sanju is currently facing some competition from the recently released movies Soorma and the Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp. However, despite their fresh start at the box office, the two films have failed to gross the kind of awe-inspiring numbers the Sanjay Dutt biopic has.

Sanju has broken quite a few records since the day of its release. From being the highest single-day earner, the highest weekend opener to being the only movie to have churned cash despite having a non-holiday release, Sanju has truly broken some barriers.

Not only commercial success, the film has also managed to impress critics as well. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta had given the film a positive review, appreciating the performances and Hirani’s direction.

Also read | Sanju box office collection day 17: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer earns Rs 316.64 crore | Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India

“While the degree of Dutt’s culpability remains debatable, choosing a side is fully the film’s and the filmmaker’s prerogative. Through Hirani and Abhijat Joshi’s astute writing, Kapoor builds up the Dutt persona beautifully in the first half, smartly choosing to pick up some of Dutt’s signature moves and mixing it up with his own delivery. The pressure to be good, to be a star, to be in top—is all there up until the interval. But then the film turns far too kind towards its bad boy and starts making excuses for his irresponsible behaviour, nudging us to feel sorry for him. That may have been the intention, but Sanju becomes less interesting from that point on. To say in the opening credits that ‘cinematic liberties’ have been taken in the unspooling of a deeply cinematic life takes away something crucial, something electric,” a section of her review read.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic is now the sixth-highest grossing Hindi film, and the movie is expected to cross more milestones in the coming days.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd