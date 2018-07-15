Sanju box office collection day 16: Ranbir Kapoor film still flying high

Sanju box office collection day 16: This Ranbir Kapoor film is still going strong. Sanju box office collection day 16: This Ranbir Kapoor film is still going strong.

Rajkumar Hirani’s latest film Sanju is still going strong in its third week. The film’s collection now stands at Rs 295.18 crore. Sanju is a biopic on Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor essays his role in the film. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.

After opening at Rs 34.75 crore, the film has been consistently minting money. It earned Rs 202.51 crore in its first week and Rs 92.67 crore in its second week. Worldwide, the film has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark. Even as newer releases are challenging this Hirani film, it is chugging along pretty nicely.

Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com, “The success of Sanju is based mostly on the elements of Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir is a huge star. He is the prince of Bollywood. Sanjay Dutt can also be one of the factors but he has attracted the mature audience. The younger generation doesn’t know him well and they are going to the theatres only because of Ranbir’s acting and Hirani’s storytelling.”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a positive review to the film. She wrote, “Rajkumar Hirani does the only thing he can. By making Sanjay Dutt, Sanju. By choosing to show us a child-man, full of insecurities and flaws. By making the film much more about an errant son and a loving, forgiving father, than a king-size, get-outta-my-way superstar ‘jo har fikr ko dhuein mein udaata chaala gaya’. And yes, by giving that errant son a chance of redemption, because it wouldn’t be a Rajkumar Hirani film otherwise.”

