Sanju box office collection day 15: Ranbir Kapoor film all set to cross Rs 300 crore mark

Sanju box office collection day 15: Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, in its third week now, has not shown any sign of stopping. It is expected to cross the much sought-after Rs 300 crore mark today. The movie’s total collection currently stands at Rs 295.18 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Hirani’s close-friend and a frequent collaborator. Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently tweeted out the latest box office figures of Sanju, “#Sanju is chasing a BIG TOTAL… Showed SOLID TRENDING in Week 2… All set to enter ₹ 300 cr Club in Weekend 3… [Week 2] Fri to Sun ₹ 62.97 cr, Mon to Thu ₹ 29.70 cr. Total: ₹ 295.18 cr. India biz… Week 3: 2100+ screens.”

The film traces the life of Sanjay Dutt from his rise to stardom to struggle with drugs and his conviction in illegal arms case and so on. Some film critics have criticised Sanju for going easy on Sanjay Dutt and watering down the illegal arms case.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a mostly positive review to the film. She wrote, “Rajkumar Hirani does the only thing he can. By making Sanjay Dutt, Sanju. By choosing to show us a child-man, full of insecurities and flaws. By making the film much more about an errant son and a loving, forgiving father, than a king-size, get-outta-my-way superstar ‘jo har fikr ko dhuein mein udaata chaala gaya’. And yes, by giving that errant son a chance of redemption, because it wouldn’t be a Rajkumar Hirani film otherwise.”

This is testament to Ranbir Kapoor’s stardom and Rajkumar Hirani’s ability to make films with mass appeal that the audiences are flocking to watch this film in its third week. Sanju is just another success in Hirani’s flawless career.

