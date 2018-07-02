Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer becomes the highest weekend grosser of 2018

Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt has received a thumbs-up from audience and critics alike. Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt has received a thumbs-up from audience and critics alike.

Sanju box office collection: After becoming the biggest opener of 2018, Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role, has become the highest weekend grosser of 2018. On Sunday, Sanju raked in Rs 46.71 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 120.06 crore. The Sunday collection is also the highest single day collection for any film this year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures. He wrote, “#Sanju sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥… Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience… Collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING… Has an EXCEPTIONAL ₹ 💯 cr+ opng weekend… Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz.”

He also added, “While #Sanju has crossed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #Race3 by a distance, it has also crossed the *extended weekend biz* of #Padmaavat by a margin… That’s not all, #Sanju has also surpassed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #TigerZindaHai [₹ 114.93 cr]… AWESOME!”

Sanju opened at a gigantic figure of Rs 34.75 crore on June 29, becoming the highest opener of 2018. It trumped Salman Khan’s recent release Race 3, which held the numero uno position with Rs 29.17 crore. Others in the list were Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore), Padmaavat (Rs 19 crore) and Veere Di Wedding (Rs 10.70 crore).

This was followed by Sanju also attaining the feat of becoming the highest Day 2 earner of 2018. The biopic collected Rs 38.60 crore on Saturday (Day 2). While Race 3 had earned a sum of Rs 38.14 crore on Day 2, Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat had minted Rs 32 crore on its second day at the box office.

Lauding Ranbir’s performance, Sanjay Dutt had said, “Ranbir (Kapoor) is extraordinary in the film. I think the film is fantastic and Raju ji (Rajkumar Hirani), Vicky Kaushal, and everybody has done a fantastic job. Whatever is the truth, has been shown in the film.”

Sanju also stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

