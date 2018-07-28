Sanju box office collection Day 29: Ranbir Kapoor film all set to overtake Tiger Zinda Hai and PK

Sanju box office collection Day 29: Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt in this Rajkumar Hirani film. Sanju box office collection Day 29: Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Sanjay Dutt in this Rajkumar Hirani film.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju is about to complete a month and the film is still taking home loads of money. Even as new releases have buffeted this Ranbir Kapoor starrer, it has remained strong and has broken records after records. Sanju is a Sanjay Dutt biopic that traces his life from his entry into Bollywood to the present. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh.

Sharing the latest box offfice figures of Sanju on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Sanju continues its GLORIOUS RUN… Should cross #TigerZindaHai and #PK *lifetime biz* in Week 5… [Week 4] Fri 1.28 cr, Sat 2.19 cr, Sun 3.28 cr, Mon 1 cr, Tue 98 lakhs, Wed 90 lakhs, Thu 85 lakhs. Total: ₹ 337.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai ended its theatrical run at Rs 339.16 crore and Aamir Khan’s PK earned Rs 340.8 crore. If all goes well, nothing can stop Sanju from becoming the second highest grossing Hindi movie of all time after Dangal (Rs 387.38 crore)

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a positive review to Sanju. She wrote, “Once you’ve made your peace with the Sanjay we get, and there was no way of getting any other in a Hirani movie, you can sit down and enjoy the film. I had a blast all the way till the half-way mark. Ranbir Kapoor is wholly believable as Sanjay-Sanju, channeling not just his (Dutt’s) distinctive body language and ‘lehja’, but his internal confusion. Paresh Rawal, playing Sunil Dutt with exemplary restraint, matches Kapoor step for step, even striding ahead in places. Manisha Koirala, as Nargis, makes you wish there was more of her. Jim Sarbh, as the guy-with-the-bad-influence, is very fine and dandy, and Vicky Kaushal as Sanju’s faithful New York-based Gujju friend who teaches him life lessons, is absolutely terrific. And Hirani is in top form, getting all his reel characters to riff off the real characters, in the pursuit of a solid, entertaining tale.”

